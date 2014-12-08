2 more homicides reported in Robeson County Monday

Investigators mark off the crime scene on Ira Road, the latest in a series of homicides in Robeson County. (Source: Conor McCue)

RED SPRINGS, NC (WMBF) – Two more homicides were reported Monday in Robeson County, marking the seventh homicide in the county in less than two weeks.

There was a breaking and entering incident on Dixie Drive in Red Springs on Monday, according to Major Howard Branch with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He says the homeowner was shot, but returned fire and killed the suspect.

We got ahold of that victim today and he said the shooters were inside his home with guns drawn when he walked inside his front door.

“They started shooting at me and I shot back and killed on of them,” said the victim who asked to remain anonymous. “They were trying to steal my kids' tablets and tv and stuff. I'm sorry I had to, for the family. I had to defend myself.”

Then, at about 2 p.m. Monday, there was a homicide reported on Ira Road, near Lumberton. Reporter Conor McCue was at the scene and heard from a neighbor that Sheriff Kenneth Sealy said two teens shot and killed someone, and then dumped the body on Ira Road. We have reached out to Sheriff Sealy and RCSO public information officer Major Anthony Thompson multiple times for confirmation, but have yet to hear back.

In total, seven people have been killed in homicides in Robeson County since November 26. Billy Jackson has been charged with two counts murder after authorities say he stabbed his mother and brother to death. Officials arrested 22-year-old Casey Locklear on Friday and charged him with three counts of murder for the shooting of three people found in a wooded swamp area behind McLeod Drive on November 30.

