Cash in on 'Green Monday'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you missed out on Black Friday or weren't able to get to your computer on Cyber Monday, you still have time to save. Today is Green Monday and you still have a few hours to stock up.

You don't have to leave where you're sitting and hit the stores for Green Monday, this is a day all the deals are being rolled out, online.

Green Monday is an online shopping day for last minute shoppers. It started with website Shop.org , according to the National Retail Federation, but is celebrated by stores cyber-wide.

Last year, comScore ranked Green Monday as the third biggest online shopping day of the holiday season. Retailers, like Target, say it's worth the clicks.

"We have a lot of great deals online as well right now and sometimes those are different than what we run in the store,” said Target Team Leader Danielle Flores.

Target is offering free shipping, buy one get one half-off on toys and a cash cut on kids' clothes. The retailer is one of the many stores listed on FatWallet.com 's Green Monday Deals. The website also features Walmart, Macy's and Amazon.

If you're more of an in-store shopper, Target says it's busiest on weekends and the crowds pick up in the next two weeks.

"Christmas falls on a Thursday so we expect that Sunday through Wednesday to also be busy as well,” said Flores.

From Cyber Monday to Green Monday, online shopping is convenient, but it could come at a cost more than just your spending. Make sure when you sit down at your computer and start to shop, you're paying attention to these tips.

"If you're putting in your credit card information and you don't see it say HTTPS on the website, do not put in your credit card information, it's not a secure website,"

said Ahmad Abuadas, Chief operations at iScreen Fix.

Even if you know the website is safe, you can get a prepaid card for specifically shopping online to ensure your safety.

“Load up a certain amount of money, that way you're not putting yourself out there,” Abuadas said.

If you use a credit card, find the one with the lowest limit, this way, if your information does get stolen, you won't have too much to take. Also watch out for infected ads. Abuadas recommends downloading AdBlocker, it's free.

Computer experts at iFix also recommended free virus software like AVG and AVAST. They say luckily, most viruses are a quick 24-hour fix, but getting your personal information stolen could cost you much more time and money, especially this time of year.

Sony was the latest store for a hack on its online Playstation store and computer experts, unfortunately, expect to see more.

Watch out for people trying to steal your info not just on the computer but also on your phone. Experts say a lot of people are getting alerts on their smartphones asking them to confirm a delivery from Fed Ex, UPS or the mail. if you're asked to type in personal information, do not respond.