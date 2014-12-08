NMB AFC to host Parents Night Out

The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center will be holding a Parents Night Out, on December 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center).

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center will be holding a Parents Night Out, on December 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parents can enjoy a night out while their children, ages five to 12, enjoy a night of swimming, games, pizza and more. Admission for AFC members is $10 per child and admission for non-members is $18 per child.

Registration closes on December 18, and those interested are required to pre-register.

