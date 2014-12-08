Horry County hosts historic High School Video contest

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – This is the last week that Horry County high school students can submit a video about a historical site for the third annual High School Video Contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Horry County Board of Architectural Review, encourages students to create a video telling the story of a building or site in Horry County that is at least 50 years old to increase their awareness of local history.

The contest is open to all high school and homeschooled students that are residents of Horry County.

The first place winner will receive $250, and prizes will also be awarded to second and third place.

For a complete list of rile, and questions about eligibility or subject matter, please contact Adam Emrick at 915-7897 or email emricka@horrycounty.org. All submissions are due by Friday, December 12, by 5 p.m.

