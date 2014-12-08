Florence man purchases $100,000 winning lottery ticket

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man won $100,000 from a lottery purchase.

He stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3152 on Palmetto Street, to pump gas and decided to buy a $5 Diamonds and Pearls scratch off ticket. “I'm an old man, I'm a happy man and I'm a grateful man,” he said.

The Florence man claimed the first $100,000 prize in the Diamonds and Pearls game, which means that there are three top prizes left. The probability of someone winning the top prize is one in 540,000.

Kangaroo Express #3152 will receive a commission of $1,000 for selling the ticket.

