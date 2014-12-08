MBWL to kick off 2015 season

The Myrtle Beach Winter League announced that the 2015 season will kick-off on January 8-28 at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. (Source: Myrtle Beach Winter League).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Winter League announced that the 2015 season will kick-off on January 8-28, at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

These three weeks will allow baseball players to showcase their talents to coaches, managers, general managers and agents in hopes to be signed to play professional baseball. Six to eight teams will train and play nearly 20 games each. The public is invited.

MBWL will allow the players to work with past and current coaches and instructors from the MLB. The staff includes: Joel Karakaedos, scout for the New York Yankees, Chris Carminucci, independent pro scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phil Savage, manager of the Gray Harbor Gulls and more.

Athletes will be provided with speed and agility training, training on each position, baseball cross fit programs, pitching workouts and yoga. There will also be instruction from guest speakers in baseball 101 seminars.

In addition to coaches and scouts, players will have access to player agents, trainers, doctors and nutritionists.

The MBWL's season will occur in the beginning of spring training for the MLB, which will give players a better chance to be noticed by the MLB.

For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachwinterleague.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.