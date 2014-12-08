17-year-old girl found dead in Dillon County

The body of 17-year-old Brittany Hunt was found Saturday evening at a friend's house, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner's Office is investigating a teen girl's death.

The body of 17-year-old Brittany Hunt was found Saturday evening at a friend's house, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The autopsy is being conducted Monday morning.

Grimsley said coroners have found nothing out of the ordinary so far, but they just want to be sure since she is a teen. He says it could take 8 weeks or longer to get the autopsy report, with the holidays being near.

