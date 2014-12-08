South Carolina, Miami meet in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - South Carolina will face Miami in the Duck Commander Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Gamecocks started the season as one of the favorites to win the Southeastern Conference, but struggled on the way to a 6-6 record, including a 3-5 mark in conference play. Quarterback Dylan Thompson has thrown for 3,280 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Miami also has a 6-6 record and finished 3-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes lost three straight games to end the regular season. Duke Johnson has run for 1,520 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

It's the first time Miami has ever played in the Independence Bowl. South Carolina is back for the first time since 2005. It's the first meeting between the two teams since 1987.

