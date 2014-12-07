Zach Malinowski's mother speaks out after arrests

In front of the home where Zach Malinowski grew up, his mother spoke for the first time since two arrests in the missing persons case involving her son. (Connor McCue).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In front of the home where Zach Malinowski grew up, his mother spoke for the first time since two arrests in the missing persons case involving her son.

"We will remain strong and not waiver in our faith,” wept Melissa Jordan.

She thanked everyone for the support over the past year, and begged for everyone's help in finding Zach. She also had a message to the two men behind bars accused of killing her son.

"Please, please, I beg you, tell where my baby's at," She said.

On Friday, police arrested Christopher Brown and Javon Gibbs and charged them with murder and kidnapping. Police say the two men took Malinowski from his home last August and killed him.

Since then, the only sign of Malinowski has been his burned down Chevy Beretta found in the woods off Valley Forge Road.

Saturday morning, ?a judge denied the suspects' bond?, and now they remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Sunday there was a new revelation in the case. Zach's mother says she recognized one of the suspects immediately: Christopher Brown.

"I did know the one boy,” said Jordan. “I had seen him before, he was supposed to be Zach's friend."

Police may have two suspects in custody, but Zach's whereabouts remain a mystery.

"I'm not gonna get any closure for myself as a mother until my child is buried, in peace,” said Jordan. “I need to find him and I need to bury him, and he deserves that."

Looking ahead, the family is waiting for word from police about when and where they can start a new search effort for Zach.

Also, this week, the Horry County solicitor says both suspects should be back in court for bond hearings related to their murder charges.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.