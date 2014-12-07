SeaWatch Plantation to sponsor Ultimate Polar Bear Plunge

Participants are invited to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on New Years Eve for the American Cancer Society.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a “plunge” for cancer at the 5th Annual Ultimate Polar Bear Plunge for a Cure benefit.

This event benefits the American Cancer Society and will take place, Wednesday, December 31, at 2 p.m at SeaWatch Plantation, located on 151 SeaWatch Drive. Registration will be from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the North Tower Pool Deck near the tiki bar.

Participants are invited to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on New Years Eve for the American Cancer Society. "Ultimate Plungers" will donate $20 and “Little Dippers” will donate $10. There will be complimentary refreshments before the event and an “After Plunge” Party immediately following the event.

Last year, over 130 plungers registered and there were more than 400 spectators.

For more information, contact Lori Chilton at lori.chilton@wyn.com.

