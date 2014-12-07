First Lego League qualifier comes to Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach High School is hosting the regional FIRST LEGO LEAGUE qualifier on Saturday, December 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach High School is hosting the regional FIRST LEGO LEAGUE qualifier on Saturday, December 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FIRST LEGO LEAGUE is a competition designed to inspire elementary and middle school students to lead in science and technology. The League is sponsored by the LEGO Corporation and others. There are thousands of teams competing across the country. The winners will advance to the state level in Summerville High School on March 7, 2015.

"We anticipate a highly competitive atmosphere," said tournament director and associated professor of astronomy in Coastal Carolina University's Department of Chemistry and Physics, Louis Rubbo.

The competition is open to students in the area, from ages nine to 14. Over 300 students will represent one of 32 area teams. Aynor, Black Water, Forestbrook, North Myrtle Beach, Ocean Bay, St.James, and Whittemore Park are the participating middle schools. The Elementary schools include, Burgess, Carolina Forest, Kingston, Lakewood, Ocean Bay and River Oaks. Waccamaw Intermediate, The Academy of Hope, Friends School of Wilmington, Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success, and St Michael Catholic will also be participating.

Teams will compete in a LEGO robot design and challenge competition, a research project and a team work activity. The robotics portion of the competition will run from about 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the large gym.

This event is open to the public and County Council member, Al Allen will be the emcee. Click here for more information or visit http://www.usfirst.org/roboticsprograms/fll

