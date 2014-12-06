Hartsville falls to South Pointe in state title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Hartsville Red Foxes couldn't complete a perfect season on Saturday afternoon, after falling to South Pointe 21-7 in the 3A State Championship Game at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday afternoon.



The Stallions jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first half, and Brian Rivers got into the endzone for the Red Foxes later on, but that would be all the scoring for Hartsville, who surrendered one more touchdown after that.



It still completes a near perfect run over the last three years for the team. Hartsville is 39-3 since the 2012 season, winning the state title and going 15-0 in that first year.



With that, the 2014 high school football season comes to a close, but there are still some all-star games to be played. The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will kick off at noon at Doug Shaw Stadium next Saturday, pitting the best from the north part of the state against the south. Hartsville's Daquan Benjamin and several other area players will also play in the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg on December 20th.



Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.



