CCU beats Richmond, advances to quarterfinals

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - For the second straight year, Coastal Carolina football is headed to the FCS Quarterfinals, after the team defeated Richmond 36-15 on Saturday afternoon in second round action. Coastal is now 4-2 in the playoffs in the last three seasons.

The game's first touchdown didn't come until Alex Ross connected with Craig Weick in the final minute of the first half for Weick's first career score. CCU took a 14-0 lead into the locker room, and added to it with three rushing scores in the second half, from Andre Johnson (from nine yards out), De'Angelo Henderson (50) and Alex Ross (one).

Henderson's 134 rushing yards are a CCU single game playoff record. Alex Ross also surpassed Tyler Thigpen to become the school's all-time leader in passing yards.

Joe Moglia is now 4-2 in the playoffs in the last three years as CCU's head coach. Next week the Chants will head to North Dakota State to face the Bison in the FCS Quarterfinals. NDSU rallied to beat South Dakota State 27-24 on Saturday.

The quarterfinal game is set to kick at noon on December 20th, and will be televised on ESPN. It will mark just the second time the Chants football team will appear on ESPN. Last year in the quarters, North Dakota State beat Coastal 48-14 on its way to winning its third straight NCAA FCS Football Championship.

