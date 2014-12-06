Police respond to shooting in Conway apartments

Horry County Police responded to a shooting at the Raintree Apartment complex on Johnson Street in Conway at approximately 1 a.m. (Source: Drew Hansen).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police continue to investigate a shooting at the Raintree Apartment complex on Johnson Street in Conway at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities found a 26-year-old man lying on the sidewalk screaming, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the police report. The victim told police who shot him, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The individual named by the victim has been cleared through an investigation by HCPD, according to Lt. Raul Denis.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-5350 or send an anonymous tip to (843)-915-TIPS.

