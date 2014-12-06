All lanes of Highway 701 South reopen after a house fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - An overnight fire destroyed a home in Horry County early Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Departments responded to a home off of Highway 701 South around 4 a.m.

Justin Gibbins, Assistant Chief of Horry County Fire Rescue, confirmed that there was a car in the carport and stated that when crews arrived, 50 percent of the home was gone and a small yard fire was burning from a downed power line. The house sustained heavy damage.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes of Highway 701 are reopened. Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

