Family reacts to murder arrests in Zack Malinowski case

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - After two men were arrested in the Zack Malinowski case , hear from James Marcus -- Zack's grandfather.Marcus was very involved in the search efforts for his only grandson, and he said he still believes someone knows where Zack is.





"I think someone, someone knows what happened to my grandson, just please call just call the Horry County Sheriff's Department and help us to find him, help us find him, " pleaded Marcus with tears in his eyes.





Zack Malinowski disappeared August 2013.



Friday night Marcus shared his thoughts when he learned of the arrests of Christopher Brown, 20, and Javon Gibbs,20.





"I was, when my daughter called and said that the people had been arrested I was like relieved, but then I know that that's when it sets he's gone.

I'm not ever going to talk to him again or he's never going to be able to talk to me. I talked to him everyday and this so hard," said emotionally Marcus.







I would never wish this upon anyone I just want to find my grandson and put him to rest then I can have a place to go and have my conversations with him.





"That's the only grandson that I've got that's the only grandchild that I've got, and it just tears my heart apart everyday of my life, so any information that the people can help us in finding Zachery please, please I beg of you to please call the police department," said Marcus.



