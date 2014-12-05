Samaritan's Purse collects shoe boxes through mid-December

SC (WMBF) - Samaritan's Purse is making sure millions of kids around the world have something under the Christmas tree this year.

The popular shoe box gifts are collected in the U.S. plus 10 countries.

The goal for 2014 is to collect enough shoe box gifts to reach another 10 million children through the Operation Christmas Child project.

Shoe boxes can be built online year-round, or dropped off at one of many processing centers, through mid-December.Click here to learn how to donate a box.

