Students split on studying or going to playoff game

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- Coastal Carolina is getting ready for its biggest football game of the year. The Chants host Richmond tomorrow in the playoffs.

There is plenty of excitement on campus, but the timing of this game has some students left with a decision to make.

During exam week, which kicked off Friday, students have two options for what to do this weekend. Students can either go to the game and cheer on the Chants or stay home and study.

For the second year in a row, Coastal Carolina's football team has a home playoff game and for the second straight season that game comes at a busy time for students.

Last year, the Chanticleers took the field in the playoffs the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when most students are off campus and back home for the holiday.

CCU used social media to try and encourage more students to come back from Thanksgiving early to fill the seats.

Junior Amanda Carter is one CCU fan who will not be at the game Saturday. She is staying home to study for exams.

“ A lot of people want to go to the game and have fun but other kids still want to keep their grades up because this is the make or break moment for students at this time,” added Carter.

There are students who have no problem closing the books for an afternoon to cheer on the Chants..

“I think students will be out there tomorrow just to take a break or whatever,” said Aaron Jenkins. “This could be their break because I know they've been studying all week, so I think some students will come out."

While students still have to decide if they will stay home or head to Brooks Stadium to see the Chants take on Richmond, one decision has already been made. CCU is picking up the tab on student tickets

Coastal got 2,000 student tickets for Saturday's game but about 1,000 of those are already gone.?

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.