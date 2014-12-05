More than 300 new jobs coming to Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - New jobs are coming to Marion County, and for an area with one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, every position counts.

During the year of 2013, the unemployment rate was a staggering 17 percent in Marion County. This year, it has dropped to 11 percent, but economic experts know there is still much work to do.

Dr. Julie Norman is the Executive Director with the Marion County Economic Development Commission and knows the value of creating new jobs.

“A better quality of life. People want to work, want to be able to provide for their families,” said Dr. Norman.

On Friday, a new job announcement came as Precision Southeast, Inc. has decided to expand. The company is investing $16.6 million dollars and expects to create 140 new jobs.

Precision Southeast, Inc. is a manufacture of injection molded plastic parts, producing sporting goods and power tool parts amongst other industrial needs. The company also has a site in Horry County, which just expanded with a $2 million investment resulting in 60 new jobs.

The new jobs span from entry level positions to highly skilled technicians and from sales to management.

This is just one of four new job announcements made in Marion County within eight months. Three companies, including Precision SouthEast, are expanding. Another company is a new business to the area.

“Together, that is 301 jobs,” shared Dr. Norman.

The best way to search and apply for a position at any of these companies is to check online with SCworks.org.

