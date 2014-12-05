CCU’s Moglia not concerned about outside interest

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Coastal Carolina football gets set to host Richmond and go for its 12th win of the year, it's the Chants head coach that continues to get national attention. While the Joe Moglia story (football coach-turned businessman-turned successful CEO, back to football coach) isn't necessarily new to those on the Grand Strand, the continued success of the football team has also caught the eye of many.



Rumors have been circulating for some time that he could be an attractive name as a coach for bigger schools, and there's even a Wall Street Journal article that points out he should be considered by the New York Jets as its next head coach. But Moglia says no contact with anyone or team has been made, and there's not even need for that right now.



“I think there's a good possibility that this is my last job in coaching,” Moglia said. “I'm not going to be coaching forever. I know that. The way I have always handled that is I'm aware of what's out there, I'm kind of aware of what's being said, but that's not my focused, I'm not focused on that, I'm focused on what I need to do."



Moglia and the Chants are back after a bye week on Saturday at home at Brooks Stadium. The teams hosts Richmond in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1:00



