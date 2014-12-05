Police: Robber suspect takes money from Bennettsville pharmacy

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - An armed robber suspect took money from a Bennettsville pharmacy and is on the loose.



The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Cottingham Boulevard at around 4 p.m. Friday, said Lt. Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt and brown pants.

The suspect left in a small silver/gray car, according to police.

If you have any information, please call police.

