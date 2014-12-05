Suspect in armed robbery at Murrells Inlet bank arrested

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint with a partner last month.

Tyreese L. Comanger was arrested Thursday by Horry County Police Criminal Investigations and is charged with robbing the Crescent Com Bank in Murrells Inlet on November 10, according to police.

He and a partner reportedly held bank employees and customers and gun point to commit the robbery.

Comanger is charged with armed robbery and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, according to an Horry County Police report. He is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Detectives are still working on this case, officials stated.

