Drivers to expect delays for Glenns Bay project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clearing process for the Glenns Bay widening project could cause delays for drivers next week.

Road crews are scheduled to remove shrubs, trees and limbs along the busy highway Monday, December 8 through Friday, December 12, according to Horry County officials.

Officials said wait times may last between 1-3 minutes when required throughout the week.

