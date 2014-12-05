Knife-wielding robber suspects on the run

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Two suspected robbers are wanted by Horry County police following a convenience store robbery in Little River.One suspect is described as a black male, standing 5 ft. 10 in. tall, about 180 lbs., wearing dark pants and a red vest with a black long sleeved shirt, according to police.

The other suspect is described as a black male, standing 5 ft. 10 in. tall, about 180 lbs., wearing black pants with a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The incident happened at the Scotchman gas station and convenience store at 1590 Hwy 17, in Little River, early Friday morning.

The suspects threatened the store clerk with knives to steal money and cigarettes, police said.

It is estimated the suspects made off with approximately $470 in cash and merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.

