Conway names new fire chief

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The city of Conway named a new fire chief Monday. Le Hendrick will succeed Fire Chief Ricky Baker.

Hendrick currently serves as the battalion chief for the department. He started as a volunteer fire fighter in 1996. In 2001, the city hired Hendrick as a fire fighter. Since 2012, Hendrick has served as battalion chief. His father was former assistant fire chief.

Hendrick is a graduate of Conway High School and studied fire science at Columbia Southern University in Alabama.

Hendrick took to Facebook to express his gratitude for the promotion:

A life long dream, personal and professional goal has finally become a reality. This week I was humbled and honored to be named the City of Conway's next Fire Chief. I have some extremely large shoes to fill as I sit in the same chair as some of the City's greatest leaders, but have plenty of time left in my career to achieve great things. I look forward to the future and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. It seems like yesterday I was 10 years old chasing fire calls on my bike with a portable scanner taped to the handlebars. A huge thank you to the ones that supported me over the years, and I promise to not let you down! The only thing that would make this experience better would be the look on Poppa's face when I told him. He knows, so that's all that matters.

Baker will serve the city until December 27.

Baker said he plans to return to North Carolina and is proud of the opportunity he had to work for the city of Conway.

