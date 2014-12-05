Straight 'A's' on this week's Restaurant Scorecard

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – While all the local restaurants inspected in this week's Restaurant Scorecard received “A” grades from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, many still had several violations.

Tony's Famous Pizza in Andrews receive a score of 88 percent, earning it an A from DHEC. Inspectors noted that items in the condiment cooler were not held at the proper temperature, a wooden paddle was being used to stir a pot of marinara sauce, and the floors were not sealed, among other violations that were corrected during inspection.

The Surf Golf and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach also scored an 88 during its routine inspection. The report notes that items on the buffet were not protected by sneeze guards, drink and milk crates were being reused for shelving and storage, dish machine drain boards were coming apart from the wall, cooking equipment, floors and tables were dirty, and the plumbing under the hand sink was leaking, among other violations.

Boardwalk Billy's, also in North Myrtle Beach, received a 92 percent score from DHEC inspectors. Violations included: mixers and wine bottles were being iced down in serving ice, the exteriors of some cooking equipment and floors were dirty, and the lighting at the end of the cook line was too dim.

Valentino Italian Restaurant in Surfside also got a score of 92. Most violations were corrected during inspection, but inspectors noted that the floor and wall in the restroom have a gap behind the toilet, the fan-guards in the walk-in cooler have dust build-up, and there was no adequate lighting in the freezer.

Plantation Pancake House in Myrtle Beach earned a 96 out of 100 during its follow-up inspection this week. Four points were deducted because: there were holes in the ceiling that were not sealed around, the sandwich prep area had a build-up of frost, and the ceiling vents were not clean.

Thorny's in Myrtle Beach received a near-perfect score: 97 percent. Inspectors noted that storage bins were not ladled, a spray nozzle was not clean, and the ventilation hood was not clean.

Seamist Restaurant in Myrtle Beach received a perfect score, 100 perfect, during its follow-up inspection this week.

You can view the full inspection report for each of this week's restaurants in PDF format below:

Valentino Italian Restaurant:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Valentino%20Routine%201214.pdf

Tony's Famous Pizza:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Tony's%20Pizza%20Routine%201214.pdf

Thorny's:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Thorny's%20Routine%201214.pdf

Surf Golf and Beach Club:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Surf%20Golf%20Routine%201214.pdf

Seamist Restaurant:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Seamist%20Restaurant%20Follow%20Up.pdf

Plantation Pancake House:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/Plantation%20Pancake%20Follow%20Up%201214.pdf

Boardwalk Billy's:

http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/wmbf/pdf/Boardwalk%20Billy%20Routine%201214.pdf