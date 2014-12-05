2 former employees steal safe from McColl restaurant, authorities say

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two former employees of Outlaws Restaurant in McColl became outlaws themselves after breaking into the business and stealing a safe, according to authorities.

Joshua Ryan Berry, and Jessica Goins Deal, both 22 years old, were arrested Thursday in connection with the burglary of the Outlaws Restaurant on November 12, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Fred Knight.

The investigation showed that Berry broke into the business through a window in the early morning hours and stole a safe that contained money and business papers. The safe was found by investigators in the field behind the business the next day, according to a news release from MCSO.

“It appears Deal took him there in her vehicle and stayed in the area while the crime took place and then continued to cover up the crime and was untruthful to Investigators during an interview recently,” the release states.

Deal and Berry were former employees of Outlaws with knowledge of the business and the safe combination.

Berry is charged with burglary, safecracking, conspiracy and grand larceny. Deal is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Knight stated, and more arrests are possible in the future.

