Myrtle Beach second-most searched-for destination on Yahoo!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach was once again the second-most searched-for travel destination in 2014, according to Yahoo's year-in-review statistics.

The internet search giant sorted millions of search inquiries, and found that Myrtle Beach came up just behind Las Vegas and ahead of New Orleans. This is the same order as in 2013.

“Millions of visitors come to the Myrtle Beach area annually because of its affordable accommodations, world-class attractions, fantastic golf and delicious cuisine,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Spreading that message through the use of the internet and social media is how we continue to grow tourism, and turn those first-time visitors into returning guests.”

You can see all top 10 destinations, as well as the most search-for airlines and hotels on Yahoo.com here:

https://www.yahoo.com/travel/the-results-are-in-the-most-searched-hotels-104251422517.html

