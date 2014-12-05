$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Florence remains unclaimed

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Someone in Florence could be a millionaire and not even know it! The owner of a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Florence remains a mystery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Phoenix Mart at 2698 W. David McLeod Boulevard, and the winning numbers were drawn on Saturday, October 25, according to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Store manager Rob Buchner's best guess: “I think it's someone that travels.” The Phoenix Mart is located off the intersection of I-20 and I-95.

The area is a popular shopping and eating destination, “so a local could be sitting on a ticket not yet checked,” lottery officials stated.

“I've waited a couple of months to check tickets myself,” Buchner admitted.

The winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers: 6, 10, 51, 54, 57, but missed the red Powerball number, 12.

The winner has until April 26, 2015 to claim the $1 million prize.

The SC Education Lottery's message to the winner: “Sign the back of your ticket, keep it in a safe location, and for your safety, be careful who you tell of your win.”

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.