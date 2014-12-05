Brunswick County deputies searching for missing teen

Missing NC teen, deputies need your help to find her

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office needs help in locating a missing teen.

Emily Ann Robbins, 15, was last seen at her residence on Old Town Creek Road in Leland Thursday evening.

She's described as a white female with red hair and brown eyes, approximately 120 lbs. and 5 feet tall.

Deputies do not know where she might have gone, but she could possibly be on foot.

Anyone with any information should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

