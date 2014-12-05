Car accident knocks off power to more than 700 families

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative INC, customers had their power knocked off early Friday morning.

Horry Electric's outage map first indicated 771 customers had their power knocked off at around 1:00 o'clock Friday morning. .

According to Lieutenant Justin Gibbons with Horry County Fire Rescue the power outage was a result of a motor vehicle accident on Old Reeves Ferry Road.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.