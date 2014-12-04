Ellis ready for Auburn homecoming

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Cliff Ellis is heading back to Auburn on Friday night when the Chants take on the Tigers, but the return trip wasn't as easily planned as most CCU road games. Cliff was the head coach of the Tigers from 1994-2004, and parted ways after ten seasons when as Cliff said both he and the school decided his stay was over with.



Now, he credits new Tiger head coach Bruce Pearl for setting up this home and home series with Auburn, noting he was the one who had pushed for this reunion to happen.



"He was very forthright," said coach Ellis. "He called me (this summer) and said, 'Cliff it's time for you to come back, I need you to come back.' And I said I wasn't ready. I thought about it for a day or two and I said 'Bruce if you bring your team to Coastal Carolina I'll do it.' And he didn't even flinch. He said he'd do it. And the series started."



CCU and Auburn tip at 9:00 on Friday. The game can be seen on Fox Sports South.



