Fierce Fallon fights brain cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday marked one year since local girl Fallon Emery, also known as Fierce Fallon, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Her mother posted on Facebook to share their experiences over the past year.

She explained it as “one heck of a journey.” She also said she and Fallon are beyond grateful for the community's support.

"Today is not only the anniversary of her diagnosis but the day that "Fierce Fallon" was born and never to be known as anything else but BRAVE!"

To learn more about Fallon and her journey visit for the Facebook page Fierce Fallon.

