Carolina Forest HS senior nominated for Student Spotlight

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest student has been nominated for the WMBF News Student Spotlight.

Emily Kaneff is responsible for portions of Carolina Forest High school's web page.

This year, she couldn't get into the web design class, so she started a web design club at the school, helping students with HTML coding, adding lines and making edits among other things.

“There's just something about getting lost in code and it takes patience, which I have and there's just something

about manipulating what's on a computer screen and it showing up," said Senior Emily Kaneff.

Kaneff plans to take her passion for web design to college.

She's been accepted into Fullsail University, a technology school in Florida, where she plans to major in web design and development.

“That school is a dream. I went there and instantly fell in love. The biggest [program of study] there is game art, but they have a web design program and when I found that out I just had to go there,” she said.

While web design is a breeze, things haven't always been easy for Kaneff.

Her dad passed away when she was 14 and she moved to Conway at the start of eleventh grade, in the middle of high school.

“I told myself I was going to get involved and make a name for myself because it was the last two years of high school and I didn't want to be that kid that...I didn't want to just past by I wanted to make something of myself,” the senior said.

She's balancing dozens of hours of community service, straight As -- with two AP classes, 14 hours of work at Kroger a week, the web design club and so much more.

Students at the high school have nominated her ‘Most Techie' as a superlative - an honor she humbly joked about.

“Even if it is being elected class nerd, the fact that people thought of me on a piece of paper, that is really humbling,” she said.

