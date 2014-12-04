Armed robber suspect on the loose in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Armed robber suspect on the loose in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A suspected armed robber is on the loose after officials say he took money from a Florence motel.The suspect is “described as a heavy-set black male in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds,” according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue jeans.

The incident happened at a motel located on Williston Road at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect informed the clerk that he had a firearm in his pocket and demanded money, deputies said.

Afterwards, the suspect left the motel in what is believed to be a white 4-door SUV.

If you have information, call 843-665-2121. ext. 340 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC. You can also leave information on Crime Stoppers Website at www.pdcrimestoppers.org. You do not have to reveal your identity.

