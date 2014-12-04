3 men wanted by Horry County officials

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects wanted by officials have been added to the Horry County Most Wanted list.

Jimmy Jamar Deon Jackson is accused of domestic violence.

Jackson put his hands around his girlfriend's neck following an argument, according to a police report.

Jackson's last known address is on Castler Heights Road in Longs.

McCoy Taylor, 30, is wanted for criminal domestic violence.

Taylor allegedly kicked in the door where his children's mother was staying and threatened to beat her up if she didn't leave with him, according to an Horry County Police report.

The victim called police and Taylor fled the scene.

His last known address is on Antioch Road in Conway.

Alan Paul Lane, 28, is wanted for assault and second-degree battery.

In October, Lane asked a female friend for a hug, when she did he put his hands down her pants and fondled her, according to police.

Lane's last known address is on Mcdowell Shortcut Road in Murrells Inlet.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.