Lawmakers discuss medical marijuana in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A group of lawmakers discussed medical marijuana in Florence County on Thursday.

Lawmakers met at Florence-Darlington Technical College to hear public testimony about how the drug can be grown and dispensed in South Carolina.

Leaders are trying to figure out what kind of medicinal benefits marijuana could offer people here.

In January, lawmakers are expected to make recommendations to the general assembly about what conditions doctors could prescribe the drug for.

Currently, CBD oil can be prescribed only for certain epilepsy patients.

