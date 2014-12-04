Church, school give shoes to Conway children

Conway students were given shoes by Newspring Church.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some very lucky kids were stepping in the right direction with some new shoes from a local church.

It was a team effort by the new Spring Church and South Conway Elementary School. The pair donated a new pair of shoes to each and every student at the school.

The community outreach project is in its third year.

"It's just an opportunity for us to invest in the community. Giving over 700 students a brand new pair of shoes this Christmas, and to partner with the school, and loving these kids!" said James Gonsoulin, Myrtle Beach Campus Pastor.

New Spring Church has ten campuses across the state.

The church started in 2008 in Anderson.

