Consider This: BAM...CCU

This weekend Coastal Carolina competes in the college football playoffs. It is the third straight year that CCU has made an appearance in the post-season contest.

Consider This:

Coach Joe Moglia and his staff have done a great job taking this program to new levels while leading these young men to achieve these goals. Not only is the team having success on the field, but Coach Moglia's Be A Man philosophy will have an impact on these players, their families, friends and communities for years to come. Be A Man, known as BAM, challenges student athletes to take responsibility - both good and bad - for their actions.

So while we wish CCU the best in the playoffs, and hope they bring home the national title, it is nice to know that the players are learning a much more important lesson than how to play great football. Because when the last the game is done, the cleats are put away… when these young men start a family, begin a career and tackle that new challenge, hopefully they will share that philosophy throughout their lives.

Good luck this weekend, Coastal. Make us proud… on and off the field.

