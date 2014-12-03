Carolina Forest Boulevard project to continue

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Delays along Carolina Forest Boulevard will be nearly eliminated as a huge part of road construction are in its final days.Crews installed turn lanes along the boulevard. Turn lanes were created at the Avalon subdivision because the intersection was the scene for many accidents. The number of crashes made it a mandatory choice to be one of three areas for a turn lane."That intersection in front of Avalon -- we have seen so many accidents. We've lost, I've lost a dear friend right there in that intersection years ago," said Charles Fox, family Pastor at Carolina Forest Community Church. "So as this construction has happened, it's really been exciting for me to see it's going to be a little safer to come in and out of there and to be able to get people where they need to go. "Horry County engineers received safety data from the Highway Patrol, which helped them decide to install turn lanes at Walker Woods, Carolina Forest Recreation Center and Avalon. Many residents who live in communities that didn't get a turn lane are disappointed, but most agree the stop-and-go traffic has been significantly decreased for the 25,000 people who live in Carolina Forest and the thousands who travel this road daily.





By the end of the week, the 35 mile per hour speed limit will change back to 45 miles per hour.



Within the next two weeks, all of the orange cones and machinery will be removed from the area but not for too long.



By spring, Horry County will resurface this road from River Oaks Drive to the fire station.



The resurfacing will get rid of bumps in the road on Carolina Forest Boulevard.



"It's been kind of bumpy and the pavement hasn't been real even. [I'm] praying that gets all worked out," said Fox.



“Right now, we can't do it at night because we don't have the warm temperatures consistently at night and work has to be done at night because we're going to have to close a lane off," said Andy Markunas, Deputy Engineer for Horry County.



Once it gets started, construction is expected to last about three weeks as long as the weather cooperates.





Neighbors want to see additional construction done along this same road.





"I think really they should have just widened the roads instead of just putting in the turn lanes," said Tilda Generoso who lives in Carolina Forest.





"If you look, the road is kind of designed a certain way. It's titled along one way, so it was designed with that in mind, future widening in mind,"

Markunas explained.



Funding for the widening project could be included in the Ride III project.



People who live here also wish sidewalks and bike paths were installed.





The county said there is a plan in place to grant those wishes, but no decision will be made until officials find out who will source funding.



