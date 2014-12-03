Florence police: Purse snatcher on the loose

A reported purse snatcher is on the loose in Florence.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A reported purse snatcher is on the loose, according to Florence police.

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2007 Saturn Vue with white letters across the black glass.

The incident happened at the Walmart on South Irby on November 25, according to police.

The suspect drove past the victim and grabbed the purse from her shopping cart.

If you have any information, call police.

