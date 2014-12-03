Funeral arrangements made for Myrtle Beach Fire Lieutenant

Funeral arrangements have been made for Fire Lt. John Burns.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been made for a 26-year veteran of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Fire Lieutenant John Burns, 50, of Myrtle Beach died Wednesday, December 3, according to officials.

In addition to serving the community, Lt. Burns was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Pee Dee Regional Search and Rescue Team and was a certified South Carolina Fire Instructor, according to his obituary.

Lt. Burns died while on duty Wednesday of apparent natural causes, according to an official with the department

