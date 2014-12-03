American Red Cross urges public to donate blood

Anyone who donates on December 24 through January 4, will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. Donors with all blood types are needed. (Source: Facebook).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross urges the public to offer one last gift this holiday season, by donating blood.

Anyone who donates on December 24 through January 4, will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. Donors with all blood types are needed.

Listed below are blood donation centers and blood drives by county:

Myrtle Beach Donation Center, The Plaza at Carolina Forest, 3681 Renee Drive, Unit 4 Blood donation hours

Sunday: closed

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: noon-6:30 p.m.

Thursday: noon-6:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday: closed

Dillon

Dec. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., McLeod Medical Center Dillon, 301 East Jackson St.

Georgetown

Pawleys Island

Dec. 29: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., HealthPoint, 12965 Ocean Highway

Horry

Conway

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave. 2014-APL-01585

Dec. 17: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., City of Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism, 1515 Mill Pond Road

Dec. 19: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Conway Medical Center, 300 Singleton Ridge Road

Dec. 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart of Conway, 2709-A Church St.

Myrtle Beach

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, 809 82nd Parkway

Dec. 18: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Horry County Complex Olin B. Blanton Building, 1201 21st Ave. North, Olin B. Blanton Building

Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane

North Myrtle Beach

Dec. 22: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowe's of North Myrtle Beach, 214 Highway 17 N

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center, 1100 Second Ave. South

Williamsburg

Kingstree

Dec. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kingstree High School, 615 Martin Luther King Highway

Dec. 17: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Santee Electric Cooperative, 424 Sumter Highway

Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification, to check-in. Donors also have to weight at least 110 pounds and be in good health. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

