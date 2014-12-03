Resigning HCS superintendent to receive severance package worth nearly $430,000

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Outgoing Horry County Schools Superintendent Cindy Elsberry will receive nearly $430,000 in salary and benefits over the year as part of her severance package after her resignation back in November.

The terms of her resignation state that Dr. Elsberry will receive an amount equal to 15 months' salary and benefits, and she will remain available to provide consulting services to the district between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015.

The severance package includes a $40,193 payout for her 45 days of annual paid leave, in addition to two lump sums of $91,459, to be paid out on or before July 2015 and January 2016, according to a document breaking down the specifics of the severance. The total cost to the district also includes over $90,000 in retirement, benefits, and insurance. The total cost to the district is $428,495.97.

Dr. Cindy Elsberry announced her resignation from Horry County Schools on November 17, and will take effect on December 31 of this year. She had served as superintendent of the district for six years.

Rick Maxey, who currently serves as the district's deputy superintendent, was named the interim superintendent a week later.

