Stolen dog returned to Marion County Animal Shelter

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The dog stolen from a Marion County animal shelter has been returned, according to the shelter director. The person who returned the dog supposedly is not the person who took the dog, according to Jen Nall, Director at the Marion County Animal Shelter.

The cane corso named "Big Boy," dozens of bags of dog food and cleaning supplies were stolen from the shelter Tuesday night, according to officials with the sheriff's office.

The director said Big Boy has an injury on his back, but it's unclear at this time how it was received and how serious it is. The shelter had worries because of his breed that who ever took Big Boy may have planned to use him in fights.

“Big Boy,” as the shelter employees call him, has been there for nearly a year, and was being held because of a pending court case.

The burglar also stole 40 to 50 bags of dog food, laundry detergent, bleach, and paper towels, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office report.

The shelter worker who noticed that the buildings were burglarized found Big Boy's kennel open, with the key still in the lock, according to the incident report.

If you have information, you can call the shelter at 843-423-8370, or the sheriff's office at 843-423-8216.

