Florence National Cemetery to host holiday wreath-laying ceremony

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence National Cemetery is hosting Wreaths Across America, on December 13, at 11:45 a.m.

This event is a wreath-laying ceremony that honors veterans in each branch of the US military, prisoners of war and individuals still missing in action. According to a press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the program began in 1992 and today, the holiday wreaths are placed in honor of deceased veterans in over 131 national and state veteran's cemeteries. This year, Wayne Kenney, President of the Rolling Thunder SC4 is the coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

There will be motorcycle riders escorting the Blue Star Mothers to the cemetery and Denis Davis, from 103X FM will be the master of ceremony. The ceremony will feature the SC Army National Guard Honor Guards, Florence Veterans Honor Guards, and a presentation from Wilson High School Air Force and Civil Air Patrol Cadets.

The ceremony will take place at the Florence National Cemetery located on 803 East National Cemetery Road. Guest can park at the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, as early as 9:30 a.m. The entrance to the cemetery and Stockade Road will be closed. For more information contact the cemetery director, Carolyn Howard at 843-669-8783.

