Myrtle Beach firefighter dies while on duty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – John Burns, a Lieutenant with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, died while on duty Wednesday of apparent natural causes, according to an official with the department. He was 50 years old.

Burns began his 26-year career with the MBFR in July 1988 and received many accolades in this time, MBFR officials stated in a Facebook post. Burns was an active member of the Pee Dee Regional Urban Search and Rescue Team, SC State Certified Fire Instructor, and a former United States Army Ranger.

“Lt Burns was a devoted friend and co-worker,” the post states. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

