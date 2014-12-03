Car, electronics stolen during home invasion in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A mother and her son were robbed at a residence in Longs Tuesday night by two suspects who took a car and electronics worth an estimated $30,000, according to officials.

Horry County Police responded to the residence on Highway 905, where two unknown men broke in through the front door and demanded jewelry, money and other valuables. There were no injuries in this case, HCPD Lieutenant Raul Denis stated.

The suspects made off with home and office electronics, and a 2013 dark blue Honda Accord, with South Carolina tag KFW382. Police provided a photograph of the stolen vehicle.

The suspects should not be approached, because they are considered armed and dangerous. Any tips can be called in to the Horry County Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 915-8345.

