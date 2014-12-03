New designs for 'The Track' amusement park in Myrtle Beach revealed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your heard about the proposal to build an amusement park at Restaurant Row here first, and now we have our hands on the new plans, including brand new images for that site.

As of now, plans for "The Track" are on track. On Thursday, the plans will go in front of the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for approval.

The amusement center will feature go-kart tracks and an arcade. It would take over the Shrine Club property on Highway 17 at Restaurant Row.

That same board saw the original plans about a month ago and turned them down, asking the developer to go back and re-design. The city was worried about the same things as people living in the area: lighting, noise and traffic.

While the city's zoning laws allow for this amusement park, the CAB was concerned the design just didn't quite fit. The board wanted the developer to pay attention to the properties across the waterway, and build something that would complement the area.

City Spokesperson Mark Kruea says those pictures are important because the changed drawings and illustrations reflect the input from the Community Appearance Board at their last meeting.

Also on the list for the CAB meeting is to a final review of the new culinary institute at the Myrtle Beach Campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College and Homewood Suites on South Ocean Boulevard. Both, ready to build.

The meeting is Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the city services building on Oak Street, and it is open to the public.