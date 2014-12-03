Marion woman dies in Lake City crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a logging truck in Florence County Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Sharon W. Lane, 47, of Marion, died following the accident in Lake City, according to Coroner Keith VonLutcken.

The collision occurred at about 6:34 a.m. on South Indian Town Road, about one mile from SC-341, according to information posted online by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lane was traveling East on South Indian Town Road when her 2008 GMC collided with the rear driver side of a truck that was backing out of a driveway, according to Corporal Jones.

Traffic was blocked at Indian Town Road and Jones Road. Officials were redirecting traffic to Jones Road.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.